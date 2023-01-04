In my 32 years of living in Southport I have seen several dredgings of the Cape Fear River, not only for clearing but also for deepening and widening.
At each of these dredgings, the river has been opened for a major amount of additional tidal flow in and out of the inlet. I see constantly dying trees further and further up the river due to the increased amount of saltwater moving further up the river with each of these events.
Not only has this high saline water had a major effect on the vegetation of the river basin, but it also has affected the ground water system.
How many more billions of gallons of saltwater is now going up and down the river compared to what was moving in and out when the mouth of the Cape Fear River was four to seven feet deep? Now you want to go close to 50 feet and what will be the width of that 50 foot depth?
This higher volume of water flowing in and out will not only cause more erosion of the shoreline along the river but will increase the erosion at the mouth of the inlet. Fresh, clean drinking water is hard enough to obtain in the Cape Fear River basin now, so will this additional depth of the inlet, which will allow bigger foreign ships to bring in products not made in America, cause additional problems for our clean water?