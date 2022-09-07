To the Editor:
The inaccuracies and misstatements in the August 24 article entitled “Sykes opposed rollout of pay raises” compel us to respond and set the record straight.
When citizens call 911, they expect a qualified dispatcher to answer and a qualified deputy and/or paramedic to respond. It takes trained professionals to run our award-winning water and sewer systems. Every aspect of Brunswick County government requires us to attract and retain quality staff members. We compete with neighboring jurisdictions for these professionals, and with the recent increases in private sector wages, we have lost valuable employees to jobs outside of government.
That’s why the board of commissioners unanimously voted to initiate a pay study on October 4, 2021. The board received updates from the consultant on November 15, 2021, and April 18, 2022. Contrary to Commissioner Sykes’ statements, this process was not “rushed,” and the recommendations should not have been a surprise to anyone given the constant media coverage of the job market and wage increases.
Additionally, the article and Commissioner Sykes’ comments in it fail to point out the critical distinction between annual pay raises and the salary grade adjustments that occurred as a result of the pay study. These salary grade adjustments, some of which were significant, were necessary to ensure that we are able to compete with other jurisdictions and private sector entities that seek to recruit our team members. Some departments were more out of line with the market than others, hence the variations referenced in the article. As a result of the pay study, our pay ranges are now aligned with the markets in which we compete for talent.
Additionally, the article states that the board used funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to fund the study and pay for salaries. That is simply not true. While some ARPA funds were used for a one-time bonus in 2021 to reward employees who worked during COVID when many in other organizations stayed home, no ARPA funds were used for salary grade adjustments or pay raises.
This brings us to the next point: Commissioner Sykes said this process was fiscally irresponsible. Here are the facts: no taxes or water rates were increased to fund these salary changes or raises. No one-time funds were used for recurring expenses. Brunswick County has the 10th lowest property tax rate out of North Carolina’s 100 counties, and we have a strong credit rating and fund balance. These are the facts.
The bottom line is this: thanks to our excellent management and staff, Brunswick County is one of the most well-managed counties in North Carolina. We are committed to keeping it that way.
Randy Thompson, Chairman. Commissioner, District 1
Mike Forte, Vice Chairman, Commissioner, District 4
Marty Cooke, Commissioner, District 2
Frank Williams, Commissioner, District 5