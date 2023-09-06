To the Editor:
It is apparent that our community is talking about homelessness at cross purposes. This is the consequence of a lack of data and knowledge, nothing more nor less. It has absolutely nothing do with being humane or inhumane.
If we wish to help those less fortunate than ourselves, we obviously want to make that effort work. We want results. We need to be pragmatic. We need to focus on achieving successful results. We need to ground our decision-making in reality not shallow piousness.
There are three groups that comprise more than 90% of the homeless population: the mentally ill; those addicted to drugs or alcohol; and those recently released from prison or evading warrants for their arrest. Only a tiny fraction of folks are homeless because of a recent life event, such as loss of employment.
Regardless, the homeless deserve our compassion and help; we are morally obligated to extend them assistance. That help must be effective, however. It cannot take the form of giving them the means to worsen their already compromised circumstances, like the police giving them money. This will simply fund their continuing dependency on drugs and/or alcohol. We would not consciously give candy to diabetics.
We should offer them food, shelter, sanitary facilities, drug/alcohol rehab, psychological/pharmacological help for the mentally ill, and/or encouragement to return to compliance with their parole requirements. Sadly, only a small fraction of the homeless are actually seeking permanent housing and work and would, therefore, be likely to benefit from the facility on East 11th Street. Unfortunately, the majority of the homeless population refuses the offer of publicly- provided shelter when it’s made to them. They don’t like the rules that they must abide by: for example, they are not allowed to do drugs or drink alcohol. They must observe regular hours for sleeping, bathing, and meals. The Salvation Army does great work for the homeless but most refuse to stay in their shelters because they are not allowed to use their cell phones while there.
Crucially, if our community’s offer of help is declined, that does not permit those who refuse our help to return to occupy our public spaces. Refusal of our help does not default to our acceptance of their anti-social behavior. It does not countenance theft, drug use, panhandling, defecation, or urinating in public. These behaviors weaken the social and economic cohesion that a viable and healthy community require. This is already proven by what we see in California, Oregon, and Washington, and in Chicago, Philadelphia, and New York. These communities are failing. Residents are leaving and businesses are closing.
If we want success from our efforts, it is useful to see a case study in failure since it can help us avoid making the same mistakes:
California is failing despite expenditures of billions of dollars.
Edward Ring, who co-founded the California Policy Center in 2013, has written a compelling analysis about California’s failed homeless policies. Among the errors he cites - California passed a law in 2014, presumably intended to reduce crime, which downgraded felony drug and property crimes to misdemeanors. In addition, the state has constructed housing units costing $500,000 apiece for the homeless which remain unoccupied. I quote his concluding paragraph:
“Some might argue that housing the unsheltered in tents is inhumane. They’re wrong. But it is inhumane to spend obscene amounts of money on overbuilt, overpriced, inappropriately located “supportive housing” while leaving addicts dying in the streets and letting criminals terrorize public venues. Let’s build the tents and use all the suddenly available cash to help these individuals recover their sobriety, their sanity, their skills, their dignity, and their lives.”
Edward Glenn
Southport