When there was a hearing on a large house on the West End of Oak Island, the town attorney and Steve Edwards appeared to be advocating for the developer.
Despite those efforts the council voted against awarding the Special Use Permit (SUP), so I was surprised that the same request was up for discussion again in June.
The UDO states when a request fails to be approved, it cannot come back to the council for six months. Why was it brought back sooner?
Oak Island advertised for public comments but the Town attorney, not the council, determined that there would be no public comment. No additional testimony was provided.
The UDO states, and it was repeated by the town attorney at the beginning of the hearing, that only information discussed during the hearing can be considered. Why was information obtained outside of the hearing considered? Why did the town attorney ignore his own guidance?
The UDO also defines a temporary rental to the general public for the occupancy of more than 14 individuals as a hotel/motel and is considered a non-permitted use in that residential district. Enforcement action for compliance will be taken as prescribed by this ordinance. Why was this section of the UDO ignored?
Staff’s solution is to recommend changing the zoning for part of the west side from residential to Commercial Recreation, then houses with more than 14 occupants will be allowed. Who thinks this is a good idea?
What we know is there was a closed meeting where this SUP was discussed. What was shared in the closed meeting that persuaded three members to change their vote, but why was it not enough to persuade Councilman Bach? Who did the persuading and why?
Are we now using closed meetings to work around the UDO? When you are exposed, do you just change the zoning to hide your bad deed? When residents feel their government is not working for them, I cannot imagine why.