It is clear that permitting the presence of homeless folks in Southport is simply not acceptable. While we may feel obvious sympathy for people who are dealing with difficult personal challenges, we must nevertheless remove them from the city and not allow their return. The prospect of coercion may be unpleasant but, frankly, if voluntary departure doesn’t work, then there is no other alternative. If allowed to stay, the problem will become insurmountable, as we see with other cities: San Francisco, L.A., New York, Portland, etc.
It will take courage on our part to do what is unpleasant, but we must get these folks off our streets.
I have personally witnessed the destruction of downtown Portland, Oregon, at the hands of local politicians who catered both to elements of their constituency and to the homeless themselves out of a misguided and uninformed understanding of the problem, motivated by a shallow moral view, the veneer of virtue. Additionally, the answer is not affordable housing; that’s just ridiculous.
The only effective answer is to state forcefully that certain behaviors are unacceptable in our community and enforce those policies. Tolerance is simply not an option for one compelling reason: it does not work. Tolerance will only aggravate the problem and invite more homeless here, making the situation ever more severe and unsolvable.
What we can do is to ask for assistance from the local law enforcement entities to enforce the law and contact charities who have experience in dealing effectively with homelessness, such as the Salvation Army. Their Wilmington office has a new program with social workers to offer help.
We have to recognize that the behavior of the homeless is loitering, which is unlawful. Whether it involves bathing, sleeping, begging, defecation, or more obviously, drug and alcohol abuse or threatening behavior to others, these behaviors can not be tolerated. They destroy the quality of our public life. They threaten our very cohesion and viability as a community.
Moreover, and importantly, we must recognize that these behaviors are voluntary. They reflect the personal choices of these individuals to live in this vile, obscene, and dirty mode of daily life.
We must instruct these people to leave our city and if they are unwilling to do so, force them to leave - however unpleasant that may be. They may have a choice as to the way they prefer to live, but they do not have a choice to live here.