To the Editor:

It is clear that permitting the presence of homeless folks in Southport is simply not acceptable. While we may feel obvious sympathy for people who are dealing with difficult personal challenges, we must nevertheless remove them from the city and not allow their return. The prospect of coercion may be unpleasant but, frankly, if voluntary departure doesn’t work, then there is no other alternative. If allowed to stay, the problem will become insurmountable, as we see with other cities: San Francisco, L.A., New York, Portland, etc.

Tags

Recommended for you