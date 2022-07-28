In the July 14 edition of The Pilot there was an article about a new, mixed-use building that has been proposed to be built in Southport. Based on the picture that accompanied the article my question is this: Do we really need another ugly building in Southport?
When I first came to Southport in 1996 I found a quiet, quaint Southern seaport town. Since then it has changed dramatically. There are now year-round crowds and traffic that rivals the town I moved from to get away from traffic.
And if that’s not bad enough, the look of the town has changed too. First it was the “shoeboxes” that ruined the appearance of the town marina. Then the “unbuildable” lot along the riverfront became “buildable” and the “pilot house wannabe” was built. Then Ocean Outfitters bought the BB&T building and put up a building that in my opinion has no appeal and does not fit the character of downtown Southport. Add to that the whole Project Indigo fiasco and you are talking about the loss of Southport as a small town.
If the owner wanted to build a new building, all well and good. But if the picture that was printed in The Pilot is any indication of what they have in mind, then I’d say forget it. Three stories high? More shops? More dining? More residential space? Parking? Don’t we have enough already?
The Southport I came to in 1996 seems to be rapidly disappearing ans is being replaced by some over-crowded town.