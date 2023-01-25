In December 2022 I received a phone call from a young lady who identified herself as working for Brunswick Electric. Now I wish I had written down her name. She asked me if I had noticed that my usage over the last few days had gone up dramatically.
My background in the electric utility industry is extensive: 48 years with one of the largest utilities in the country. My role for last 30 years of my career was a customer service and marketing manager, as well as a certified energy auditor.
I informed the lady I was not aware of the increase in usage since I had not gotten the latest bill. We discussed the possible reasons for the increase in usage.
I thanked her for the call and told her I would check into this. After checking around the house I determined the culprit to be my heating and AC unit. I called the HVAC company that I have a yearly service agreement and scheduled a time for them to come out. The service call revealed the reversing valve in the heat pump was malfunctioning which was causing a big increase in electric usage. I highly recommend having a HVAC annual service agreement.
I recently received the latest electric bill and found in those few days my usage had increased about 300 kilowatthours over my normal usage per day. If I had not received that call from Brunswick Electric, I would have received a very large bill.
So, I want to thank the young lady that called and Brunswick Electric for monitoring my usage and being proactive in calling me to help me keep my bills low.