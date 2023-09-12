To the Editor:
As evidenced in everyone’s bathroom mirror, change is inevitable. Some of life’s changes are better and some worse. The changes happening to Franklin Square Park are definitely, by every definition, for the worse.
I am one of the founding members of the Friends of Franklin who started this group to raise the awareness of the public about the demise of our beautiful park. In an effort to reach as many people as possible, we used the Facebook platform and in 10 days we have 495 people, from many places – not just Southport – who have joined us. Our mission statement is, “To save and preserve the history, health, and beauty of Franklin Square Park.” The people who have joined us also want to see the park saved and refurbished. Not used for a fairground. We have had many calls, visits, emails, etc. from citizens, other than the members, thanking us for trying to save the park.
Over the years, the events held there have, and still are, taking a great toll on it. However, there are a number of people who are opposed to moving the events out of the park and there are also people who do not think that the events are damaging the park.
For those folks, let’s take a look at how the damage actually occurs from a vendor with a tent. There are four tent poles, at least that many, or more, tent stakes that have to be hammered down through the roots of the trees and shrubbery, heavy coolers full of ice and drinks set down over the roots, chairs constantly dragged around, many large boxes of merchandise, etc. Then there are the thousands of feet trampling through the entire park. The ad for the recent 4th of July craft fair said there were 160 vendors!
Although the music events do not require tents, there are many, many people trampling over the roots, chairs being dragged around, and last week there was even a food truck inside the park proper. Wonder what damage was done by chemicals dripping out of it, not to mention the weight of the truck.
The crushed oyster shell paths were obliterated years ago so now people just walk anywhere with no regard for the shrubbery. Would you allow all of these events, that often, in your yard? Franklin Square Park is Southport’s beautiful yard. Please, let’s save it.
Contrary to many, many rumors going around town, we are certainly NOT asking to do away with any of the events! We recognize the benefits to our town and we enjoy all the music, fairs, markets, etc. that enhance our wonderful lifestyle here. We also appreciate the people who give their time, make the effort, and the hard work it takes to make these events happen.
Our simple request to those making the decision for the future of the park is that the events be moved out of the park proper. There are a number of places in town that can accommodate every type of event and since the events are destinations, we feel that the people will attend no matter where the events are held. As in, “Build it and they will come.”
One last thought. In the planning for the future of the park, we hope that those decision makers will remember that Franklin Square with the magnificent Heritage Oaks was, and still is, an irreplaceable and priceless gift to all of us to enjoy now, as well as to the many generations to come.
It can never be replaced, but the events that are killing it can and should be re-placed.
Cheryl Daniel
Southport