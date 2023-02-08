To the Editor:
There are five myths of paid parking.
First, Oak Island homeowners will be worse off than they currently are. Currently Oak Island homeowners may purchase up to three parking stickers which allow them to park at 182 designated parking spots. With over 7,500 parking stickers outstanding, this allows 2.4% of stickers holders to park at these spots at the same time. Oak Island homeowners, like any other visitors, may also park in any available spot – which currently includes right of way parking. Approximately 1,200 parking spots are available.
With proposed designated parking, Oak Island will provide 364 designated parking spots and eliminate certain right of way parking. The end result will still be approximately 1,200 parking spots. The current uncontrolled right of way parking results in weekend chaos as day tourists park almost anywhere resulting in potential safety hazards for emergency vehicles and their access to the beach when emergency incidents occur.
Second, paid parking revenue will be minimal so why bother. Based on revenue generated by other Brunswick and New Hanover County beaches this does not appear to be true.
Wrightsville Beach has approximately 1,800 parking spaces and they estimated a net profit last fiscal year generated $4.1 million in net revenue (revenue after paying parking vendor fees).
Carolina Beach has approximately 1,300 parking spots and the last fiscal year generated $2 million.
Holden Beach just added paid parking last year and has 400 paid parking spots. While Holden Beaches financial statements have not been issued yet, they estimated when they implemented the program that paid parking would generate $200,000 to $400,000 the first year.
Oak Island will have approximately 800 paid parking spots likely resulting in first year net revenue of approximately $1 million. This number will likely only increase since this is exactly the trend taking place at other beaches as they improved the process.
Third, Oak Island will lose tourist revenue since no one will come to the beach if they have to pay. See above. In addition to the above, all other continuous beaches have paid parking and they have not lost tourist revenue. The fact is day tourists bring their own supplies and do not spend money at Oak Island.
Fourth, paid parking revenue cannot be utilized except to cover town expenses. Currently, state statutes dictate what parking revenues can cover and it differs between on street and off street parking. On street parking can be can be put towards parking enforcement needs, ordinances and regulations while off street parking can go to amortize bonds issued to finance such facilities, or use, for any other public purpose.
The town council approved a request to the state legislature for a “Local Act” to allow the town to use proceeds from on street parking the same as off street parking. This would allow for revenue to be used to fund beach renourishment (which we will likely need every 6-10 years), paving roads to repair sewer cuts, and other town projects that typically would be funded by homeowner tax dollars, therefore minimizing our taxes. Remember any cost for Oak Island that can be paid by parking are cost that would have been paid by Oak Island homeowner’s.
Fifth, the town council did not listen to voters. The council went through a very methodical process (remember it was only 2019 when this was last completed) that covered many months and was completely transparent (please refer to the Town of Oak Island website where the timeline exists for the program development). I am a full-time resident and have been for paid parking since I moved here because I like to keep my taxes as low as possible.
Terrance Dunn
Oak Island