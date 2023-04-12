The article in the April 5, 2023 edition of The State Port Pilot, “City staff seeks direction on right-of-way enforcement options,” and editorial, “Restoring rights-of-way painful but necessary,” express a rather myopic and unpopular point of view.
First of all, property owners do not believe that their curb side beautifications take precedence over the rights of the City of Southport to make improvements, repair sewer lines, install water lines, sidewalks, bury transmission cables, etc. We realize that our city will need ongoing improvements in all of these.
Secondly, the plants, benches and pavers that some homeowners have placed are actually a public service that adds beauty for our citizens and visitors. Actually, the pics in the newspaper verify the aesthetics of some of these projects. They are expensed and maintained by the homeowners.
Thirdly, the article expresses the belief that exceptions to the 50-foot rule are a bad thing stating that “you can’t do that type of thing.” This is nonsense, why dig up any area within 50 foot of the center of the road just for the sake of enforcement unless it is for a genuine improvement? Actually, if the 50-foot rule is enforced there are several live oaks and front porches that will have to go.
Fourthly, there is the suggestion of “grandfathering” some older projects. As a grandfather, I can identify with that advantage, but not in this case. It would put the city in the position of picking winners and losers. Not good.
Let the curb projects be unless a harmful interference to the city is shown. The city always has the right to proceed with improvement projects. There are many ways we can make improvements in Southport, sidewalks, street resurfacing, burying power lines are a good start. When these projects begin you will find the citizens of Southport helpful and encouraging.