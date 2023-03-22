To the Editor:
As I write this,I have just returned home from the pandemonium that was Day One of the sale of beach parking passes at Oak Island City Hall.
It began calmly. One of the first early arrivers (before 6 a.m.) began to pass out numbers as people arrived - something the city should have done. Eventually around 200 people were jammed in the lobby to get out of the cold weather.
Around 8:30 a.m. the council chamber was opened and we were directed to sit upstairs. By 9 a.m. the first 25 numbers were called to the lobby to start the ticket process. At that point someone from the city told everyone upstairs that the numbers that were handed out were not “official.” This resulted in a mass exodus from the council chamber, down the stairs and into the lobby. People began yelling, shoving, and pushing as the arrivals tried to get past those already in the lobby. They were blocking the exits and causing issues that could have resulted in injuries.
At this time members of both the police and fire department were standing nearby, observing only. As a retired fire official, I was concerned about the escalating and unsafe situation. In speaking to the Fire Chief/Fire Marshall I was told that they were “working on a plan.”
Eventually the number system was followed (as far as I know until I left) and observed entrance/exit lanes had been set up.
The question is: Why was the city not prepared by having a system of crowd control in place? They knew there would be a large crowd. They’ve been announcing the sale of passes for weeks; the information had even been on (and in) the local news.
Did not one person in the city, police or fire departments think, in advance, that there needed to be some organization to this event? All it would have taken was one city employee to arrive early, pass out numbers (like the organized and thoughtful early arrivers did), call numbers in groups and direct people where to go.
If someone had been injured on city property by this unruly crowd the city could have faced legal action - at taxpayer expense, of course.
Hopefully tomorrow’s sale will go better.
James Watts
Southport
