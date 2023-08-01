Kudos to The State Port Pilot for the recent front page story on the Town of St. James’ intention to request an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) Public Hearing to be conducted in regard to the Williamson Tract development. It really is a shame that the first public hearing back in Nov. 2022 by Oak Island did not share the same spotlight.
Before local residents of the immediate surrounding towns – Bald Head Island, Caswell Beach, Southport, and St. James – realized the magnitude of what was happening, and how irresponsible development would impact Mandatory Emergency Evacuation, the public hearing was closed.
In addition to emergency evacuations, what do you think the impact of 7,200 new homes, plus all the smaller developments going in, will have on our public/county utilities – water, sewer and electric? How about the impact on our essential needs – schools, medical facilities, police, fire, etc, that are already maxed out?
Any one of the above is a viable reason as to why an Environmental Impact Statement is so important. It will give a clear, concise and appropriately detailed document, which in turn will provide our “decision makers” and the public with a full and fair assessment, along with the understanding of the significant environmental impacts of the proposed development, as well as reasonable alternatives.
Currently the Williamson Tract is under review by the North Carolina Division of Water Resources. With community support, it is hopeful that the NCDWR will request a second public hearing, with a “Public Notice” in The State Port Pilot, before any decision is made on moving forward with the development of the Williamson Tract as planned.
As a resident of St. James Plantation, I am extremely proud to have a representative who truly has everyone’s interest at heart. She is not intimidated by those who don’t, or by those who only see dollar signs. Thank you to Mayor Toner, for showing up and speaking up – especially when other elected officials choose to stay silent on this topic.