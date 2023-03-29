Not on the list Mar 29, 2023 Mar 29, 2023 Updated Mar 29, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To the Editor:Just got finished reading Southern Living’s recent issue featuring “50 of the South’s Best Most Charming Places to Live, Play and Maybe Stay.” Southport didn’t make the list. HOORAY! Bob FitchSouthport Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Publishing Database Recommended for you Letters to the Editor Shame on them Try conservation Not on the list Featured Businesses The Krueger Team Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage +1(910)457-6715 Website Ken Keegan Coldwell Banker Seacoast Advantage Remax Website Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage +1(910)799-3435 Southport Realty +1(910)457-7676 Website Ginger Harper Real Estate Group +1(910)457-6713 Website Better Beach Rentals Inc 8601 E Oak Island DR, Oak Island, NC 28465 +1(910)933-4857 Website Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Island's 106-room hotel project gets green light St. James residents not happy with wellhead plan revisions Paid beach parking begins April 1 – no fooling Howe Street mixed-use project reluctantly approved City's animal ordinance restricts use of electronic leashes