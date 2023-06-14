The Town of Oak Island and the planning board have been thrashing around for years regarding rules for protecting the tree canopy. The current laws do not prevent clear-cutting for builder convenience. The delay in establishing new laws, combined with the building boom, have led to the unnecessary removal of mature live oak trees throughout the island that will take hundreds of years to replace.
Recently there has been acknowledgement that street-side trees add greater community value than scraggly backyard and between-house trees, and also that palm trees have no value as far as actual canopy. I applaud both concepts.
However, the various committees involved seem obsessed with the number of trees per square foot of lot. Depending on growing conditions, a mature live oak tree can have a canopy width of 40 – 100 feet. Requiring 13 trees on a 6,600 square foot lot (and recalling that the house, driveway and decks occupy the majority of this square footage) makes it impossible to plant live oak trees a sensible distance apart, which should be 20 feet at an absolute minimum. Closer planting leads to resource competition as trees grow. Remember that little stick will hopefully one day be a beautiful heritage tree.
Requiring a large number of trees which must be purchased and planted leads to the choice of smaller and less expensive species. Residents can see many such scraggly, “doomed to die” trees planted inappropriately close to new construction homes.
Why start over? The town should focus more effort on preserving high-value street-side trees. If it takes a builder an extra week to maneuver around a heritage tree during a build, it saves nature several hundred years of growing time to replace it.