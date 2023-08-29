This letter is to Southport residents regarding the article “Residents express anger, fear over growing homeless population.”
One way to voice your concerns (that might result in action) is to contact the Brunswick County Commissioners about homeless individuals throughout our county. The county commissioners have not allowed a shelter in Brunswick County even when there were opportunities for private funding. Yes, there is no shelter for homeless people in our county. Yes, there is no affordable housing available in Southport. Yes, there are elderly people who have rented for years who have been pushed out of their homes because of owners selling the property with the rise in home values or because the rents were increased and they could not afford it now on their fixed income. There are young people and families who are living in their cars for the very same reason.
Not all homeless people have mental illness or are addicts. Can we please focus on helping our fellow man? Let’s not grumble; let’s be humble. Let’s show compassion to our fellow man. This is what the Brunswick County Streetreach organization has been doing for years. They provide resources to the unfortunate individuals who find themselves homeless in our town and our county. Streetreach uses a holistic approach that will help meet the spiritual, physical and emotional needs of the homeless community, as well as offering an atmosphere of dignity and respect. In many instances they help people find jobs.
As Brunswick County Commissioners have not allowed a shelter in our county in the past Streetreach has helped the homeless get to a shelter in New Hanover and Horry counties. However, because of the influx of newly homeless people these shelters are full! Once again please help by contacting the Brunswick County Commissioners and let them know we need to have a shelter available to assist the homeless with a temporary home so they can get on their feet.