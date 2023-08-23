On August 18 I awoke to what I would say is a very disturbing article in The State Port Pilot concerning homelessness.
There has been so much stereotype concerning homelessness and such a denial and lack of knowledge over the years. Also, countless unsuccessful meetings with various officials and agencies have been conducted.
Brunswick County Streetreach has ministered on the streets for 15-20 years across the tri-county area of Brunswick, New Hanover and Horry, S.C. We are a 100% volunteer organization that has witnessed first-hand the challenges homeless face in Brunswick County with no permanent shelter, no community kitchens and no public transit system.
Some people currently without permanent housing are couch surfing. There are families sleeping in their cars and sleeping in campers and abandoned buildings, setting up tents in deeply wooded areas and visiting public places to wash up. Many are struggling with health issues and disabilities, many are trying to survive on small fixed incomes; and now due to all the building and purchasing of rentals, the unsheltered are moving all around. They are getting harder to track and keep count of. Many are afraid of being seen, afraid of being reported to Social Services or law enforcement.
Calls for assistance or referrals to resources pour in daily. The lack of a permanent shelter and affordable housing are major issues in the county, and local officials have known this and looked away for years.
I am also in shock over the lack of compassion people shared in this article. Any day a crisis could happen in our county – a storm could hit, or maybe a fire like in Hawaii, or maybe your residence burns down. Also, many that are complaining – their meals, laundry, cleaning and other services are being done by “the unsheltered.”
Many of the individuals we assist do not ask to be homeless. Many have lived in this county all their lives and are now being priced out. What are they to do? Remember, desperate people do desperate things to survive and feed their children.
All I can say is, “Where is the love for the less fortunate? When did our hearts turn so cold? These are humans. They need help!”
We all need to be part of the solution, and Streetreach tries daily, even if it’s only one at a time. Maybe even one meal or sleeping bag at a time.
Did our Lord not seek the least of these? We all need to help, no matter the reason. We are all God’s children, rich or poor. It’s not always about free federal grants and paid staff – it’s about loving others as Jesus loves us. There needs to be a solution to this sadness.