To the Editor:
Senate Bill 317 is a bad decision for North Carolina. I have reviewed the text of proposed Senate Bill 317 and urge our state senators and representatives to vote “No” on this bill.
To the Editor:
Senate Bill 317 is a bad decision for North Carolina. I have reviewed the text of proposed Senate Bill 317 and urge our state senators and representatives to vote “No” on this bill.
As a resident of Oak Island, I have seen the rapidly increasing cost of housing, and many individuals and families have been squeezed out of the American dream of buying a home. I applaud our state senators in recognizing this need and proposing a bill to attempt to provide a solution.
However, this bill is the wrong way to attempt to address the workplace housing crisis. The way in which this bill has been proposed undermines the importance of local zoning of cities, towns and municipalities across the state. This bill will remove zoning restrictions, desires and goals of local communities and will instead allow large developers to trump the existing zoning as long as 20% of the development is deemed workplace housing. Allowing large developers the ability to ignore and reshape the zoning of land in our communities is wrong on so many levels.
Our communities set zoning standards through our elected officials, and residents of these communities can elect officials for whom they have a shared vision for growth. This bill takes the zoning process out of the hands of our elected officials and residents of the community and places this process in the hands of developers and the state of North Carolina.
If passed, large developers across the state will move forward with more affordable housing, but at what expense? Our wetlands, our park lands, our infrastructure and the visions our elected officials have for their community will be discarded and we will be forced to “trust” that large developers will act in the best interest of the residents in their community. By nature, large developers are focused on their personal bottom line and the norms, standards, and expectations of community residents will simply be ignored.
I have written to Senator Rabon and Representative Miller and urged them to vote “No” on SB 317 and to instead construct a bill which will help address affordable housing but not at the expense of city residents. Let’s use a common sense approach which takes into consideration the interests of ALL stakeholders, residents, developers, local elected officials and future homeowners.
Bob Ciullo
Oak Island
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.