To the Editor:
I am writing to express my concern about Project Indigo Phase II. Of the myriad issues this proposal raises, the most pressing is that Southport leaders “should negotiate with the developer.” Here’s why they should not:
To the Editor:
I am writing to express my concern about Project Indigo Phase II. Of the myriad issues this proposal raises, the most pressing is that Southport leaders “should negotiate with the developer.” Here’s why they should not:
At the November 10 Board of Alderman meeting, Mayor Hatem clarified that the City of Southport owns the sewer rights for the proposed property in the ETJ.
Failure to annex is not a bargaining chip for the developer. It’s a moot point.
According to Alderman Allen, “if the city could accept a slight increase in housing units (above the currently zoned density),” the city “might get a better product.”
The argument goes that a PUD permits leaders to request concessions from the developer, including green space, additional ingress/egress points, and developer participation in infrastructure improvements.
However, the suggested concessions become necessary ONLY when a high-density PUD such as Project Indigo Phase II is approved.
Otherwise, Southport at large doesn’t need any of these said “improvements.”
The land is currently undeveloped - “green space” abounds.
Coastal community leaders should be environmentally conscious and strive to conserve abundant green space as responsible environmental stewards serving the area’s future as leading lights in climate change mitigation.
High-density development as a means of conservation is untenable.
Additional ingress and egress points are compelled by the character and density of the PUD and are only noteworthy with the approval of the PUD.
High-density mixed-use development increases area traffic by default. Thus, existing infrastructure issues are further burdened by a high-density mixed-use PUD.
Current necessary infrastructure improvements should be incorporated into the city’s Capital Improvement Plan before high-density rezonings are accommodated, necessitating infrastructure improvements on an even grander scale.
In other words, the benefits of negotiation will go to the developer, who will be granted the PUDs increased density as a reward for negotiating.
Yet, all of Southport will feel the losses accrued through bargaining.
Most respondents of the No High-Density Southport survey noted that the benefits to the community of retaining the current zoning far surpassed the perceived threats of doing so. And, over 92% of respondents to the survey identified preservation of their quality of life as the primary reason for opposing the proposed rezoning.
Southport is not a bargain basement where shoppers can parlay at the seller’s expense. Southport is our home and as it is, non-negotiable - priceless.
Francesca Slaughter
Southport
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.