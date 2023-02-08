North Carolina was named as one of 10 states that is most vulnerable to climate disasters according to a recent article in the Star News. This should come as no surprise as most people in North Carolina know the devastation wrought by hurricanes Matthew, Florence and Isaias.
During high tides and full moons, Southport residents witness the effects of rising sea levels at the Yacht Basin. We know all too well the flooding that occurs with torrential downpours. News warnings about the effects of climate change emphasize the financial and ecological impacts on North Carolina, especially coastal communities like Southport. Experts caution coastal officials about the hard decisions necessitated by climate change, such as those relating to new development proposals that advocate high density at the expense of the environment and the community’s safety and well-being.
Before withdrawing the original Project Indigo Phase II proposal, the developers proposed building 188 residential units, a restaurant and commercial shops on 9.1 acres at the old Bald Head Island Marina on Indigo Plantation Drive. Based on what we know from climate change experts, and our own experiences during significant storms, such proposed high density along the already compromised Southport Waterfront is a recipe for environmental disaster. Remember last year’s disaster involving high density development along the Florida coast?
It would be folly for Southport’s leaders to ignore the warnings about climate change. Experts encourage coastal communities to mitigate by: restoring marshland as a buffer against the rising tide; planting more trees as sponges for the water; and denying high-density development on fragile land that could be used for critical forward-thinking conservation.
Our abundant marshland and gorgeous trees are nature’s way of protecting our coastlines, storing water and saving life and property.
Coastal leaders must consider the impacts of extreme rainfall and dangerous flooding and integrate that into their planning process so as to maintain resilient and viable communities that protect people, property and the environment. Remember, we live in a low-lying coastal area and know what the trends are.
Time is of the essence when it comes to the issue of climate change. This letter is a plea to join me in imploring our leaders to act now to prepare for our future by rejecting high-density developments. If we unite now, we can save Southport for the next generation.