Southport is historic, not as quiet as it used to be, but we’re all here because of its past. Of course, without growth and air conditioning, very few of us would be here. However, we love the old. We also know that as houses, boats, winding streets and our heritage Live Oaks age, they have to be maintained at a higher level than brand new things. If not, houses leak and are torn down, boats rot and sink. All old things have to be maintained at a higher level to keep them going.
For the most part, Southport is good about doing that. For the most part, but not for everything. Franklin Square, which was known as The Grove, is one of those old things that seems to have lost its importance. Once, over 200 years ago, it was important enough for a North Carolina governor to donate The Grove to the people of Southport. During The Depression, young men with the WPA came in and gave it new life. In the 1950’s, citizens helped maintain The Grove as a beautiful park.
Then in 1954, Hurricane Hazel hit hard and Southport overnight had more important priorities. Southport had to reinvent itself to survive. Parks and their Live Oaks were not top priority. Then, a new public discovered that Southport was a beautiful, almost forgotten, laid back river town with quaint old houses, winding streets shaded by massive Live Oaks, with a wonderful small downtown right on the river. Old houses were once again sought after. Old boats were fixed up and became a tourist attraction. Downtown became full of visitors and residents.
As everyone was attracted toward the river, those quiet spots away from the river began to be forgotten. The most neglected of these is Franklin Square Park, The Grove, our Grove. Unfortunately, from once being a forgotten spot, it is now being loved to death. Just like our old houses and old boats, it has needed more and more attention and care as it has aged, but there has been less than minimal care, even as once again it has become a heavily used gathering spot with festivals and music. Some people say that the trees are just old, so just let them age out. We can’t let that happen, no more so than letting the rest of Southport’s heritage rot and collapse.