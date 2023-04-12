Brunswick County is growing by leaps and bounds. We have all focused on the density of the new Indigo site in Southport. But the proposal for 7,200 homes for the Williamson Tract in Oak Island has flown under the radar. I believe we need to draw attention to this development which will essentially be a new town the size of the existing Oak Island and larger than the size of St. James.

The Williamson Tract, also designated as the Boiling Springs Lakes Wetland Complex (formerly known as the Smithville Bay Complex), is a Natural Heritage Natural Area (NHNA). The Natural Heritage Program identifies areas of land or water that are important for the conservation of the biodiversity of North Carolina. Predominantly wetlands, the Williamson Tract has the program’s highest rating for its biodiversity and rarity of species. At least 15 threatened or protected plants and animals inhabit the site. According to the NC Wildlife Resources Commission, the site is one of the best examples of longleaf pine ecosystems in the world. At one point the area was evaluated and considered to be set aside as a conservation preserve, but because it was privately owned it remained as is.