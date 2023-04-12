Brunswick County is growing by leaps and bounds. We have all focused on the density of the new Indigo site in Southport. But the proposal for 7,200 homes for the Williamson Tract in Oak Island has flown under the radar. I believe we need to draw attention to this development which will essentially be a new town the size of the existing Oak Island and larger than the size of St. James.
The Williamson Tract, also designated as the Boiling Springs Lakes Wetland Complex (formerly known as the Smithville Bay Complex), is a Natural Heritage Natural Area (NHNA). The Natural Heritage Program identifies areas of land or water that are important for the conservation of the biodiversity of North Carolina. Predominantly wetlands, the Williamson Tract has the program’s highest rating for its biodiversity and rarity of species. At least 15 threatened or protected plants and animals inhabit the site. According to the NC Wildlife Resources Commission, the site is one of the best examples of longleaf pine ecosystems in the world. At one point the area was evaluated and considered to be set aside as a conservation preserve, but because it was privately owned it remained as is.
The new bridge at the west end of Oak Island and its connector road to 211 cut a swath through the Williamson Tract. The North Carolina Department of Transportation did an extensive Environmental Assessment for the construction site. The permitting process set off alarm bells within the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) the NCEPA, US Fish and Wildlife Service, NC Wildlife Resources Commission, CAMA and other state and government agencies. The NCDOT had downplayed the impacts to wetlands, plants and wildlife. These agencies called them on it and the NCDOT reevaluated and provided explanations as to how they would minimize or mitigate these impacts. One of the concerns in all instances was the development of surrounding areas that would occur as a result of easier access - unacceptable cumulative impacts on wetlands and wildlife! Below is one of the statements the NCDOT assessment included to allay some of that concern.
“Proactive management of areas designated in the Brunswick County Land Use Plan as Conservation and Resource Management Areas (Harbeck, 1997.) Several of these areas are located adjacent to the proposed project. The Land Use Plan states that these areas should remain undeveloped or if developed, it should be very limited and characterized by careful planning and attention to the conservation of environmental features. It further states that urban services should not be provided in these areas as a catalyst to stimulate intense development. Local governments could also adhere to the Land Use Plan’s policies regarding development patterns and enforce established zoning and development ordinances.” NCDOT Environmental Assessment, Potential Mitigation Measures, 2-35, April 30 2004.
The Oak Island Comprehensive Land Use Plan of 2017 also mentions the unique, exceptional environmental characteristics of the Natural Heritage Natural Areas of the Williamson Tract. It states that these will cause constraints on development, and yet the town has approved a development agreement. Permits to fill wetlands and streams have been submitted by the developer to the Army Corps of Engineers. 1,673.6 of the 3,196 acres will contain 7,200 single and multi-dwelling homes, plus commercial buildings. Wetlands will be impacted, plant and animal habitat will be destroyed. Stormwater issues will be an ongoing concern as will flooding and water quality.
The Williamson Tract, with its rare Carolina Bays, is too precious to be developed. Let’s figure out a way to keep it as is.