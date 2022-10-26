There is still a lot of confusion as to why the citizens of BSL should vote “Yes” on the bond issue in November.
We have a mayor and commissioners that seem to be working hard to get our dams and lakes back into existence. It is not about just increasing taxes for frivolous causes.
People moved to BSL for what the city offered. Our centerpiece and namesake no longer exist. We have a mayor that has all citizens in mind when making decisions.
Our current board has worked hard to get the funding needed to rebuild. You will be voting to acquire funds to finance the rebuild while construction is being done. The true fact is, there may not be any increase in taxes. Even if a small increase is required, it is for the future of BSL as everyone once knew it.
Many citizens feel that they should not be concerned if the lakes are never restored, since their home is not on the lake. This is a very narrow view.
A major road that connects the north and south sides of the lake no longer is in place to allow traffic to cross the east end of the lake. This saved gas, time, and milage for everyone. School bus routes will be shortened and emergency vehicles will have quicker response times.
Homes were bought by people from as close as Wilmington who used BSL as their second home in order to have a fresh-water lake to fish, boat, ski and relax on. Access to this asset was open and free to anyone.
I am asking that when you cast your vote, think of all the citizens affected and not just yourself. The lakes are our centerpiece, an amenity for all and a positive factor in our lifestyle.
Don’t just vote to make it the “cheapest” place to live. Vote “Yes” to re-establish BSL as the best place to live.