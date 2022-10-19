“Don’t confuse me with the facts, my mind is made up,” may fit the author of last week’s Letter to the Editor concerning the Boiling Spring Lakes bond issue. Passage of this bond issue is to indicate to the entities sponsoring grants that the voters really want to see the dams rebuilt and the lakes filled. Without our support FEMA and other grantors will withdraw their grants. FEMA pays when the project is completed so we must have back-up support even though it will not be used.
Mr. Smith states erroneously that our taxes will increase substantially. If he reads the full articles that have been printed regularly in The Pilot and other papers, he will note that the goal is for no tax increase. If in the future, at least four years and when the project is completed, it is decided to borrow from the bond for extras, the commissioners at that time will make that decision. I can understand why many did not want the much larger bond issue as it would have raised taxes substantially. But with the final grant, the bond issue was reduced by two and a half times resulting in no new taxes.
In addition, he has issues with visitors from surrounding areas using the Big Lake for recreation. Many of those visitors patronize our local stores in two business districts which adds money to our coffers. Another statement reflects that he has not paid much attention to the fact that in January the vegetation is to be partially removed at the beginning of the project.
So let us decide:
Do we want the lakes for which we are named and noted?
Do we want to take advantage of all of the grants that make the dams possible?
Do we want our city to have to reduce property values which will result in increased taxes to be able to pay for needed salaries and infrastructure?
Do we want visitors to patronize our businesses?
If we live on the lakes or don’t, it is in our city’s interest to keep up the entities that make it a desirable place to live and visit. Vote for the bond issue this November!