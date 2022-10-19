To the Editor:

“Don’t confuse me with the facts, my mind is made up,” may fit the author of last week’s Letter to the Editor concerning the Boiling Spring Lakes bond issue. Passage of this bond issue is to indicate to the entities sponsoring grants that the voters really want to see the dams rebuilt and the lakes filled. Without our support FEMA and other grantors will withdraw their grants. FEMA pays when the project is completed so we must have back-up support even though it will not be used.