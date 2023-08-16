This letter is on behalf of the No High-Density Southport Steering Committee, a 500-plus member group concerned about preserving Southport for future generations. After months of workshops, presentations and significant opposition to the Conditional Zoning Text Amendment (CZTA), the board of aldermen voted to send the amendment back to the planning board for additional changes. Alderman Mosteller would like the planning board to include a public input meeting with the developer before an application’s formal review.
During the board’s discussion of the CZTA, Alderman Allen said he’s heard from several citizens who favor the CZTA. He claimed that one citizen even expressed fear of retribution from the “very small number of extremely vociferous opponents to conditional zoning.”
Given that the opportunity for robust public input is the primary attribute most frequently touted by the aldermen in favor of the CZTA, Alderman Allen’s comment was an alarming jaw-dropper. His comment implied that those who vocally opposed the CZTA had threatened those who favored it.
This ploy to justify the CZTA’s apparent lack of favorable public opinion over the last several months of meetings is unacceptable. In fact, to date, there has been only one published letter to The State Port Pilot editor favoring the CZTA.
It’s also disturbing that Alderman Carroll said he would “support” getting the CZTA off the board of aldermen’s plate primarily because “there’s still a lot to learn” about it. If the board of aldermen is still without an adequate understanding of the impacts of the CZTA on Southport, they should not be considering a vote approving or denying it.
It’s evident – many citizens oppose conditional zoning on Southport’s residential properties.
It’s apparent – the board of aldermen does not yet adequately understand the CZTA’s impact.
Clearly, this is not the time to make this impactful decision.
Instead, Southport’s leaders should focus their time, energy and resources on the many issues raised by residents at this meeting, including revising our comprehensive plan. This process engages robust public input to shape Southport’s future.
The recent resignation of the city’s Development Services Director means the CZTA will not return to the board of aldermen until sometime in 2024.
We hope that when the Conditional Zoning Text Amendment comes up again, we will have some newly elected public officials whose leadership is exemplified by their respect for their residents’ opinions.