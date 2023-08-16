To the Editor:

This letter is on behalf of the No High-Density Southport Steering Committee, a 500-plus member group concerned about preserving Southport for future generations. After months of workshops, presentations and significant opposition to the Conditional Zoning Text Amendment (CZTA), the board of aldermen voted to send the amendment back to the planning board for additional changes. Alderman Mosteller would like the planning board to include a public input meeting with the developer before an application’s formal review.

