I was both angered and saddened by the mayor’s statement at the June 8 Board of Aldermen (BOA) meeting that there be no public comment about the Conditional Zoning (CZ) for residential amendment change because it was taken off the agenda and moved to the July 13 meeting.
Fortunately, some of us in the public had questioned the clerk about the policy for advanced public notices for these type of amendment changes to our UDO, so the agenda had to be changed and the CZ discussion and vote was moved to July 13. Makes us wonder why the rush to push this through? While I am grateful for the public being given the opportunity to comment at BOA meetings on any issue (which has been done in the past), regardless of being related to an agenda item or not, I am outraged that those of us who wanted to speak about CZ were censored. As the mayor and BOA must know by now, this is an important issue for the citizens of Southport. It is complicated and there are still many unanswered questions about the implications if passed, as evidenced by zero public comments in support/advocacy for CZ since it was first introduced by the Development Staff this year.
The mayor’s pretense that there will be plenty of time for comment at a future workshop was a total misstatement – was he not aware that public comment is not permitted at workshops? Was he referring to the Friday agenda-setting workshop or will there be a specific meeting on CZ for the public? I have not seen or heard about such a meeting or workshop devoted just to CZ. For CZ, having the board vote at the same meeting where the public will be “allowed” to comment gives the impression that the board has already made its decision and that “letting the public comment” is just a way to pacify us. This is a major decision with very complicated implications for Southport that few people, including some of those on our boards, fully understand. I think that action last night did not help to improve the public trust in some of our city’s decision makers.