I have to give God thanks first but second goes to our Congressman David Rouzer.
Riddled with anxiety from not being able to work in my trade I have had for 20-plus years due to rheumatoid arthritis and my recent diagnosis of leukemia, I was awaiting on a determination from disability.
The bills kept coming in and time was of the essence. I was counting on churches, family and friends to stay afloat. I felt I had exhausted my earthly resources until I called Congressman Rouzer’s office. The staff was extremely respectful to me and showed genuine concern for my situation. They proceeded to direct me on what avenues to explore and got me through the proper channels to speed up the process of a determination in my disability. Something that would potentially take months or even years was resolved for me rapidly. They also kept in touch advising me to let them know if I encountered any problems throughout the process.
I am extremely appreciative of Congressman David Rouzer and his staff for guiding me during this very difficult time in my life. I would recommend anyone who is going through a similar situation to not hesitate to call upon our congressman. Awaiting any determination like this can mean potential homelessness and the guilt of weighing down family and friends with your financial worries. I am extremely thankful for the help I have received throughout this milestone in my life.
I wanted to share this with others in hopes that this can help someone else. Know your congressman is there for us and please reach out to him. He is definitely there for his fellow Carolinians!