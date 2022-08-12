To the Editor:
Having visited areas of New Jersey where I used to frequent (20-30 years ago), along an area that used to be the main route, made me see Southport’s growth differently. Some of the historic towns, Burlington and Bordentown to name two, have lost all attraction and retail commerce when a major highway (295) was established. Beautiful historic areas are run down, very little retail or restaurant establishments exist. Open land has big warehouses planted between farms. This was “their change,” their “evolution.”
Then I think of Southport and how we all fear change. Yes ... we have change and evolution that needs to have infrastructure and planning, but it is because people want to invest in our area. They want to live here, spend money here and embrace the area. They are choosing our area. They are moving here because it’s a treasure and has an opportunity to continue to be a treasure.
I look at the economic status of those areas along the South Jersey riverfront and ponder how such history and vibrancy was neglected and lost.
The best way to honor Southport’s history is to realize that staying the way it was 40 to 50, or even 20 to 40, years ago is not realistic. That was a simpler time with no internet, no virtual shopping and overnight delivery, no opportunities to work from home and a less than perfect transportation system. Was it wonderful? YES. It was like that around the country. Things were so different. Our favorite mode of transportation was a bicycle, we spent most of our time outside and digital (TV then) entertainment was a treat. Our phones were stuck on a wall with a cord ... not on our wrists.
We should be so thankful that we live in an area where businesses survived the pandemic and people renovate and restore homes that were once falling down.
Embrace all that is good about Southport. Get involved in the evolution so the new and the old can live in harmony. Be so very thankful that we are evolving and not decaying. The alternative is sad and breaks my heart. Regardless of how you feel about the past, current or future leaders of our community, get involved and help form the evolution of our city.
We are so blessed to be on this side of change. We just need to be prepared, guide and embrace it. We will forever treasure the past and preserve and nurture all the good things about it. Change is not happening just in Southport; it is happening around the country.
We are truly blessed to live in our sweet Southport!
Linda Pukenas
Southport