To the Editor:
I found the August 23 editorial and Letters to the Editor in response to public comment from several Southport residents at the August 17 aldermen meeting sadly predictable.
To the Editor:
I found the August 23 editorial and Letters to the Editor in response to public comment from several Southport residents at the August 17 aldermen meeting sadly predictable.
The speakers were vilified. We were labeled “lacking in compassion,” “misinformed” and “ uncaring.” The editorial goes so far as to suggest that our claims of public defecation, urination, bathing in parks and screaming at passersby “remains unclear.” Next time be sure to take a photo. We are accused of using “the unsheltered for our cleaning, laundry, meal prep and other services. Nothing could be further from the truth.
We are all pleased and hopeful about the immediate success of the Felton-Russell House and many of us have contributed to it. Transitional housing for those who have been misplaced is critical. The families and individuals who have access to those apartments have their feet on a path that will move them to more permanent housing. Hopefully, the Brunswick County community will support similar facilities.
The letters speak to a perfect storm of the lack of affordable housing, mental health services and homeless shelters that government officials have ignored for years. Like many in the U.S., it is possible that the 5-7 individuals in Southport have mental health issues. This is a nationwide problem which has now arrived in Southport.
We live in an incredibly caring and generous community. Why are we fearful? One of the letters stated that “desperate people do desperate things.” One letter asks if these were family members if we would be so heartless. We would not. Where are their family members? All we are asking is that the city officials and police enforce the laws that are there to protect the citizens. (as I write this, it appears that the individuals have been removed so maybe we have been heard). Yes, we are all God’s creatures. We would like to move beyond fear. But why are the citizens (many who are elderly women living alone), who are also God’s children, who expressed concern about the lack of response re:our safety, considered the problem? Community problems require a community response. Labeling and vilifying concerned residents will not help.
Kathy Cabral
Southport
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.