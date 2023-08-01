After seeing the article in last week’s issue about the open house being held at the new Felton-Russell House, located at 250 E. 11th St. in Southport, I knew I had to go see this new transitional housing. Just last week, I witnessed a lone homeless young woman at an abandoned building on Howe St. sitting beside her belongings.
Sadly, shelter insecurity is a reality here in Southport, and the Brunswick Partnership for Housing (BPH) is making a real difference by providing affordable workforce housing. After touring three of the four new apartments and grounds at the new property, I was most impressed with the combined efforts of BPH, Brunswick County and local faith-based organizations, as well as ordinary citizens.
The units (one of which is already occupied) were bright, airy and very welcoming; complete with white cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchenettes, efficient layouts and like-new furnishings. All the furnishings (including dishes and kitchenware) were donated by individuals, most of which came from local storage units. Community residents packed the front office of the facility with brand-new donated household items such as blankets, coffee-makers, indoor griddles, clothes hangers, board games, etc., along with a multitude of non-perishable food items to stock the pantries of the units. A beautiful laundry facility located in the rear of the units boasts two new sets of washing machines and dryers, folding tables, a laundry sink and shelves stocked with detergents and supplies. The spacious backyard is perfectly suited for children to safely run around in, thanks to the beautiful wooden fence flanked by gates on both sides.
This much-needed facility is a true gem in our community, and I am so grateful for its existence. It will serve a valuable need. A long-term goal is to utilize the adjacent lot to construct a second set of units once the funding is secured through donations, grants, and other sources. The surrounding neighborhood has embraced this new facility with open arms, evidence of “warm Southern hospitality.”
I encourage readers to consider supporting this worthwhile effort.