To the Editor:
The issue of the large “mini-motels” being constructed on Oak Island needs to be resolved. These are not single-family dwellings, with 10 to 12 bedrooms. They are commercial rental properties.
They do not meet the criteria of the Special Use Permit, especially on Kings Lynn Drive. There are full-time residents on this road without any shoulder or bike lane. These are truly single-family dwellings with four or five bedrooms, even if temporarily rented to assist with covering the increasing costs to upkeep and maintain. Specially, they do not meet the following criteria on the Special Use Permit or the Comprehensive Plan (CP):
7.27.1 - When you have in just five homes, 129 potential weekly guests with cars from 69th Place West that are traveling on this road without the shoulder or bike lane, it increases the endangerment of walkers, runners, bicyclist, and families with children sharing the roadway. Drivers are not a cautious as they should be. The Comprehensive Plan recommended aesthetic enhancements that included more “walkability.” Sadly, this is not the case now. During holiday periods, cars park along the right of way on Kings Lynn, making any kind of passage extremely dangerous.
7.27.3 - Large rental mini-motels adjacent to a real family dwelling negatively impacts on the value of that home.
7.27.4 - They are not in “harmony” with the area and do not conform to what the Comprehensive Plan sought to accomplish. (I chaired the CP committee.)
7.27.5 – Fails to address the need to have adequate parking for more than just passenger cars. Many renters are now bringing boats, jet skis and golf carts on trailers, plus trailers in general with all of their beach paraphernalia.
7.27.9 – There is not adequate screening provided for garbage and recycling containers; eyesore to any passerby.
7.27.10 – When our Wastewater System Capacity was estimated for Peak Day Island Demand at Build-out, there was not the anticipated amount of building growth and development that these “mini motels” present.
The Comprehensive Plan stated that it was imperative that the Town increase its revenues, but not to the detriment of the local residential population. Supporting additional hotel/lodging facilities where feasible meant not in single family residential areas.
When the Comprehensive Plan was developed and approved without one change from the state in 2017, the 2013 Census Data was utilized. Our average persons per household for seasonal units far exceeds that data.
Lastly, the Future Land Use Map included a substantial Open Space area at the “Point,” and it is no longer there. The “Point” extends from the West Beach Drive parking area westward to the end of Kings Lynn Drive.
How did our town leaders ever let this happen to this area as well as other locations up and down Beach Drive (west and east)? Shame on them. Do something now to fix it in the UDO and do not waste time.
Kelley Germaine
Oak Island