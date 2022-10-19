To the Editor:

When my wife and I returned to North Carolina in 2016 we decided Boiling Spring Lakes was far and away our choice as the place we wanted to spend our “golden” years. The reason was very simple: our ability to fulfill a lifelong dream of living on a lake. The fact that Lake Patricia and my wife shared a name made it seem as though fate was taking a hand. For two years, we enjoyed the benefits of the lake with our children and grandchildren, spending many afternoons boating and fishing. But then, along came Hurricane Florence.