When my wife and I returned to North Carolina in 2016 we decided Boiling Spring Lakes was far and away our choice as the place we wanted to spend our “golden” years. The reason was very simple: our ability to fulfill a lifelong dream of living on a lake. The fact that Lake Patricia and my wife shared a name made it seem as though fate was taking a hand. For two years, we enjoyed the benefits of the lake with our children and grandchildren, spending many afternoons boating and fishing. But then, along came Hurricane Florence.
I am writing to encourage all of my neighbors in what used to be, and can be again, beautiful Boiling Spring Lakes to take a positive step toward the future of our community by voting “Yes” on the upcoming dam bond referendum so critical to the well-being of our community.
There is a trite old saying about a rising tide lifting all boats, and it certainly applies to the upcoming vote. We face a choice. We can help restore and enhance BSL’s appeal, once unique in Brunswick County because of our lakes, and thereby increase property values throughout the community for the foreseeable future. Or we can risk being saddled with a valueless weed, scrub and stump-filled eyesore for years to come if not forever. The presence of our lakes not only enhances all of our property values, but brings business to our stores and restaurants as fishermen and boaters gas up, have breakfast or lunch, and stock up for a day on the water.
A recent writer tried to pass off the massive waste area as some sort of wonderful “natural ecological habitat.” Indeed it is, if you are a fan of rats, coyotes, feral cats, possums and garbage can-raiding raccoons. I am sure the coyotes in particular appreciate the writer’s support since, according to last reports from neighbors, more than 50 pets have gone missing in the area since we lost the lakes.
He said that he, and he believed others, have gotten used to the view. That strikes me as the equivalent of saying to someone living with a scenic view of a landfill constructed after they bought their homes to “just suck it up and get over it.”
I must also wonder if the writer would have turned down financial assistance from those of us living around the lake, directly or through some governmental source, if his home had endured four years of damage from Florence.
The bottom line is that our lakes benefit all of us in BSL, whether we are residents or business owners, and restoring them will only make our community even stronger. Please look to our future and vote “Yes.”