After months of workshops, presentations and a vast majority of public comments against Conditional Zoning (CZ) in our neighborhoods, the Southport Board of Aldermen voted to send the CZ amendment back to the planning board for additional changes. During discussion, it was alarming to hear Alderman Allen say, “I’ve had several citizens contact me and say that they are in favor of CZ”. He continued, “ I actually had one citizen who told me that he was afraid to express that opinion publicly because he feared retribution from the, what I think we ought to admit – a very small number of extremely vociferous opponents to CZ.”
Given that the opportunity for an abundance of public comment was one of the main attributes touted by the alderman in favor of CZ, Alderman Allen’s comments were a real jaw-dropper. Was he implying that those of us who opposed CZ would threaten anyone who is in favor of it? Or was this just a ploy to justify the obvious lack of favorable public voices for CZ over the last several months? Alderman Mosteller also said she had heard from several people who were in favor of CZ. Where were those people over the past several months?
To date, there was only one letter to The Pilot in favor of CZ. Even if there are a few in favor, does that justify calling those against it “vociferous opponents?”
Another disturbing comment was made by Alderman Carroll who said, “I’m going to support this to get it off our plate. There is still a lot to learn about CZ. I feel that we really didn’t accomplish much tonight, but I’m going to vote on this motion.” Another real jaw-dropper! Is voting to send this amendment back to the planning board a way to show leadership and critical thinking skills or a pre-planned action to kick it down the road again?
With the recent resignation of the city’s development planner, the CZ amendment will not be coming back to the board of aldermen until 2024. It is my hope that when CZ comes up again we will have some newly elected public officials who can show leadership and critical thinking skills without insulting residents of Southport.