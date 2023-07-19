I was deeply moved reading about the celebration of Alex Zelaya, affectionately known as “Mr. Alex” or “The Tan Man,” in The Pilot’s “Oak Island’s ‘Tan Man’ returns to get his wish” article (June 21, 2023). It was heartening to witness an entire community unite in honoring one of its most iconic and beloved personalities.
Knowing that Mr. Zelaya was in hospice care at the time made it even more poignant. Oak Islanders’ commitment to their fellow community members is admirable, particularly when it comes to those like Mr. Zelaya, who walked for miles every day along the beach, greeting all with a smile or friendly gesture.
I was fascinated by Mr. Zelaya’s story. He migrated to the U.S. from El Salvador at the age of 16, attended New York University, played professional soccer, and worked as a limo driver until his retirement.
Yet, just one week later, at the very same venue, I witnessed such hatred for immigrants like Mr. Zelaya that it took my breath away.
My husband and I had just settled into our spots at Middleton Park to watch the popular beach band, “The Entertainers.”
The band’s lead singer appeared on stage, cued up the band, greeted the crowd, and boldly proclaimed, “We’re proud to say that everyone in this band was born in America.” To which the crowd roared.
What did he just say?
In the span of one week, our community celebrated the life of one immigrant and then, at another event, witnessed a public display of hatred towards immigrants. Were “The Entertainers” suggesting that people like Mr. Zelaya were unworthy of being part of the Oak Island community? That they are lesser humans because they weren’t born in North Carolina?
Ultimately, to be born in America is a good fortune that should not separate us from those who just got here. It is not something to brag or cheer about when you did nothing to achieve it. You only make others feel unworthy and live in a world of false bravado.
I call upon Oak Island to require a public apology from The Entertainers and to prohibit any future performers from making racist and unkind comments while performing at Middleton. The Entertainers do not represent the authenticity and love of the community and have no right to spew their ugliness from one of our platforms.
And to those who boldly cheered when The Entertainers claimed their supposed American privilege, you may need a reminder that you too are an immigrant. It may have been 50 or 500 years ago, but you as well come from people who came here for a new life.
In conclusion, let us honor Mr. Zelaya and all those who came to this land of dreams to provide fruitful lives for their future generations.