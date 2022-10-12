To the Editor:
I read an article in The Wall Street Journal October 6 edition, “You Can’t Build Roads Without Oil.” Asphalt roads are just there. Most people, like myself, never give it a thought how asphalt is made or where it comes from.
I wonder how many people know that asphalt is a bi-product of petroleum, or even thought about it. I also wonder how many people realize how much oil is involved in the production of one automobile tire or one semitruck tire. You might be astounded at the amount, if you research it – I was.
I also wonder how many individuals ever think about the many hundreds of other products that are petroleum based. These products are just there and we use them everyday. As the article mentions, everything from food packaging to fertilizer – to many clothing items that we wear.
My question is, how is the green energy program going to replace the many, many items now produced from fossil fuel when our fossil fuel industry is reduced to almost a nonentity, in our country?
Our country has embarked on a program to reduce the use of our own energy. I assume that we will have to import oil from other countries around the world to make the items we now produce with our own petroleum, and at a premium, I might add. I just can’t help but think that this might be an afterthought in our country’s rush to be disengaged from the use of our own fossil energy.
I will not be alive when this green energy program comes to full fruition. Probably most of the decision making legislators, the green energy proponents and people behind the scenes, who have supported this program, won’t be alive either.
I just have to wonder, again, how will it all work? Will my children, your children and our grandchildren look at the state of our country at that time and say, “What were they thinking?”
Douglas G. Railo
Southport
