We discovered Southport while researching the Southern East Coast for a small, walkable seaside town within driving distance of our oldest son and his family on John’s Island. We visited Southport in January with our youngest son who is 19 years old. Our oldest son and his family joined us. How surprised we were to find this lovely town.
We fell in love with Southport – its rich historical and cultural heritage, the quiet streets lined with lovely homes and old trees, the friendly people we met, the unique shops and the beautiful waterfront. We walked everywhere during our four-day weekend, taking our young grandchildren for ice cream without getting in the car. I recall my husband putting my two-year-old grandson on his shoulders as we walked up Caswell Street, waving to strangers on their porches who greeted us as we passed by. I was blissful; we all were.
We spent our ride home searching for a place to stay for a week in July so we could experience the town during the summer season. In the meantime, we joined several Southport social media pages, including the city’s Facebook page. We visited the city’s website. We learned about Indigo Plantation Phase 2.
Our hearts sank.
As a former Planning Commissioner for the City of Virginia Beach, I know how egregious development approvals can change a way of life and the area for good. I represented and lived in the most vulnerable area of our city, an area prone to flooding and a valuable buffer to the rural agricultural area, the third leg of our economic engine. I have witnessed firsthand how developments such as Indigo Plantation Phase 2 are approved, and I know that they cannot be undone once begun. I know how complicated these decisions can be and how both dollars and emotions impact them. However, there can be no doubt that at the heart of it all should be how a decision will impact the lives of current residents who make Southport their home.
The City of Southport’s Planning Board recommended denying this egregious development application. I held my breath as I watched the proceedings. I was impressed by their careful deliberations and committee work that assisted them in their decision-making. I also watched the subsequent Special Public Town Hall discussion. What I witnessed is familiar to me, especially the developer’s defense of the proposal, which is to be expected.
We understand that these talks are going on; however, we are very concerned about this proposal and decision.
We have told our Realtor there that should the additional density be approved, we will have to reconsider our decision to purchase our retirement home in Southport. It is likely that other potential residents will feel the same about what a change like this could mean to the place they fell in love with and hoped to one day call home.
Perhaps some believe that one couple can’t make a difference in Southport. And that may be correct. However, we hope our concerns will be taken to heart and that we have conveyed how this wonderful town has moved us. We also hope that residents and city leaders will consider the concern we are expressing and that Southport’s value is preserved by denying this high-density proposal and any changes and rezonings to already approved plans.
When we visited in July, we spoke with many residents who felt as we do – that this application must be denied to preserve Southport’s core values of historical conservation and quality of life. We hope their voices are heard.
We hope ours are, as well.
We have Southport in our thoughts and prayers as this decision is made.
Karen Beardslee Kwasny, Ph.D., and the Kwasny family