To the Editor:
As a Southport native, I was so happy to read the article regarding saving Franklin Square Park. This park does need to be saved. Folks need to understand its history!
It was considered second to none in the State of North Carolina for many years because of its beauty. As quoted in The State Port Pilot in 1935, “It was the month of November, the year of Our Lord 1935, and a park beautiﬁcation project was to begin in Southport under the sponsorship of the WPA--and therein lies the tale of the beginning of our beautiful Franklin Square.” The WPA was the Work Progress Administration created by President Franklin Roosevelt to provide jobs for unemployed after the Great Depression. They came to Southport and did a number of improvements such as putting in clay tennis courts where the current city gym is now, and turned the building that is now Franklin Square Art Gallery into a community building.
But the most outstanding improvement they provided for Southport was turning the area that is now Franklin Square Park into the pride of Southport. A nationally known landscape architect at that time, Robert Sturdevant, was brought to Southport compliments of Lawrence Sprunt, a descendant of the prominent Sprunt family who owned many businesses in Wilmington and Orton Plantation in Brunswick County with its beautiful public gardens.
Mr. Sturdevant thought the grove of trees in that area were the most beautiful he had ever seen. Under his direction, the WPA put in the sidewalk between E. West Street and Nash Street, built the wall around the park with ballast stones, brought in soil, planted grass, shrubs and trees, made winding paths throughout the park with crushed oyster shells, and turned a very drab area into a very lush and beautiful park.
From its beginning, it was a place for folks to enjoy its beauty, walk, sit and read, picnic, for mothers to take their children to play, egg hunts at Easter, festivities during the 4th of July, musical events, etc.
However, as the town has grown, especially in the last 40 years, and the area population has exploded, the use of the park has also exploded. Because of its weekly use, it has become overused – meaning the volume of and wear from its use has caused damage to the trees, killed the shrubbery, damaged the wall, and the crushed oyster shell paths have disappeared. The grass is basically gone leaving dirt that looks like ash from a ﬁre. The trees are sickly because they are not getting the attention and nutrients they need and the same for the azaleas, dogwoods, camellias and other plants.
Was this on purpose? No. However over the years with city leadership changes and the population explosion, the city leaders have not thought about the eﬀects of allowing Franklin Square Park’s extreme use which is leading to its demise. Time and money was spent almost 100 years ago to create and make Franklin Square Park the pride of the Southport citizens for all generations. It is time for the city leaders to take a good look at the park’s use, how it can be used responsibly, and allocate funds to make Franklin Square Park the pride of Southport’s citizens again - for generations to come.
Katherine Hufham
Southport