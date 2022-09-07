So Oak Island is following the herd of other beaches towards paid parking for folks who want to enjoy the beach. Not that it is Oak Island’s beach, but the “public beach.” On September 6, discussion will ensue about the “rationale for paid parking goals, strategies, action steps, system design, vendors, a timeframe and other future considerations.”
The rationale for this discussion is that residents need protection, states the report by Mayor Pro Tem John Bach. Further, the report states that a program is needed to ensure safety, reserve property rights, provide revenue and be part of a traffic management plan.
Although this “plan” may really have already left the station before the consultants, vendors and parking meters have been paid for, I would humble suggest that other solutions be explored.
Oak Island is a perfect candidate for the following - since there are only two ways to come on to the island, construct pay booths at each bridge to charge a fee to come on the island. Of course, residents would be issued a free pass. Modern technology can even create a system to scan the license plate and send a bill to the interloper’s address. This would solve all of the above problems that pesky visitors apparently cause, and at a fraction of the cost of a parking meter system.
Or better still, and avoiding all the legal reasons why the above is not possible, change the message on the electronic signs at the bridges: put, “You are not welcome. We do not want you here.” I suspect that would cut down on the visitors, as many would decide that Oak Island is not the sort of place to visit.
Ridiculous? Of course. But the same message would be giving potential visitors that parking meters will give: “You are not welcome.”
We (yes, I pay Oak Island property taxes and am sometimes inconvenienced by the crowds) should welcome others to enjoy what we are lucky enough to have. We need to make them feel welcome to enjoy the beach, eat in the restaurants, come into the shops and to rent condos and houses. Yes, to spend their money.
Visitors pump money into the economy, creating employment opportunities. Also, remember that these folks pay taxes, including sales taxes and, indirectly, property taxes that are paid by the owners of rental property. Tourism is critically important to the local economy, which is really the least intrusive industry there is. It should be embraced, not discouraged. Not to mention, welcoming others is just being nice people.