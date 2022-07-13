To the Editor:
On behalf of the 2022 N.C. Fourth of July Festival, I would like to thank you the community for helping to return the festival to its full patriotic glory.
From our first celebration on the Fort Johnston Garrison Lawn in 1792 to the many locations in Southport and Oak Island, today makes me proud as we come together as a community and celebrate our independence and freedom.
A special thanks to the City of Southport and the Town of Oak Island for all the support they gave in coordinating the activities and our annual tradition of blanketing the area in Red, White, and Blue.
Thank you to Southport Mayor Joe Pat Hatem, Oak Island Mayor Liz White, Southport City Manager Gordon Hargrove, Oak Island Town Manager David Kelly, Southport Chief of Police Todd Coring, Oak Island Chief of Police Charlie Morris, Southport Fire Department Chief Charles Drew, Southport Public Works Director Tom Stanley, Southport Parks and Recreation Director Heather Hemphill, Oak Island Parks and Recreation Director Heather O’Brien, and all the city and town employees who so diligently worked to make the five days of celebration a memorable experience for our citizens and our guests.
The festival would not be possible without our committee members and volunteers who worked tirelessly for months and during events to bring the festival to life. I am grateful to them for the planning and fundraising prior to the days of celebration. I am also proud and appreciative of their efforts in continuing to provide the many events we all have grown fond of, and the work and creativity they have brought in creating new experiences for us to enjoy this year.
A special “Thank you,” to Karen Sphar and her staff at the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce whose hard work as the administrator helps make the festival run so smoothly.
A special thanks must go out to the many sponsors and media partners whose contributions enable the festival to continue. The generosity and support of our sponsors make it possible for a full schedule of fun, free and festive events for the whole family.
Being a native of Southport, it has been a great honor and privilege to serve this year as President and Chair of the North Carolina Fourth of July Festival. I think the record crowds, even as we experienced tropical weather warnings and rain, prove how important and meaningful this festival is to so many.
I look forward to next year and so many years after as the Red, White, and Blue banners bring us back to the tradition of the area and to the beauty and promise this country has offered us all since 1776. God Bless America!
Randy Jones
President/Chair
NC Fourth of July Festival 2022