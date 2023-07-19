In regards to the contentious and unpopular push by some of our city aldermen to adopt Conditional Zoning in our residential areas, it is interesting that many of our aldermen’s repeated insistence that more public comment and more public involvement would be the check on elected officials handing developers whatever they wanted. Yet how are we supposed to believe this board will listen to the will of the public in the future when the “will of the public” has made it increasingly clear this isn’t the path our community wants to go down? Meeting after meeting the crowds haven’t shown up in support of this amendment but in opposition.
There’s been a lot of talk in media circles recently about gerrymandering, voter suppression and off-season ballot measures being used to prop up minority rule. What happened to majority rule? Elected officials are supposed to be the proxy of our voice. They are supposed to do the will of the people, not the other way around. Our existing ordinance is a set of codes that have been crafted over decades of planning, voting and community involvement meant to guide development in our community. It has great power granted to it by us, the citizens, not by a board. In essence, this board is asking us to voluntarily give up that power and hand it to them. To remove power from the majority and hand it over to a minority body. A body that to this point has shown no sincere interest in listening to the “will of the public.” If they believe their case for Conditional Zoning is so strong why don’t they add it as a ballot measure during election season?