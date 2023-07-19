To the Editor:

In regards to the contentious and unpopular push by some of our city aldermen to adopt Conditional Zoning in our residential areas, it is interesting that many of our aldermen’s repeated insistence that more public comment and more public involvement would be the check on elected officials handing developers whatever they wanted. Yet how are we supposed to believe this board will listen to the will of the public in the future when the “will of the public” has made it increasingly clear this isn’t the path our community wants to go down? Meeting after meeting the crowds haven’t shown up in support of this amendment but in opposition.

