You are again correct. Some Southport voters do not trust this board of aldermen and, I might add, with good reason. This board sold 400 acres of city property in a private sale without an appraisal. This board ignored the recommendations of both first responders and city staff with respect to Short Street. Here are a few facts about conditional zoning.
Conditional zoning can be invoked only by the developer. Conditions cannot be unilaterally imposed by the municipality. If a developer is content with the existing zoning requirements, he need do nothing more than threaten litigation. So the Oakton and Indigo PUD developers could still tell this board to pound sand, even if conditional zoning was available.
Conditional zoning normally leads to increased profit for the developer, through an increase in density or a decrease in associated expenses. This is a maxim of real estate development. The only thing developers have to sell is measured by density (the number of lots or square feet). The cost of any proposed conditions must be offset by increased net revenue or the conditions will not be accepted by the developer. The rest is mere puffery.
Conditional zoning will inevitably lead to a change in the safety, beauty, and culture of Southport. It is a powerful tool, perhaps too powerful to place in the hands of so small a board so clearly willing to ignore the recommendations of professional staff. Because this same reality exists elsewhere, roughly half of similarly-sized NC cities have not given developers this additional incentive to maximize their profits.
And, if this board again insists on doing what it wants just because it can, I note that it will cost the city nothing if a developer who requests conditional zoning is required to send statutory notices to all Southport property owners, not just a few of his close neighbors.