I have shared concern with the township of Oak Island, mostly a few councilmen, as well as the OKI Beach Preservation Society.
The past few years I have seen a huge increase in land clearing and have been hearing a lot about storm water runoff and erosion as major concerns to be addressed.
While I understand the need for money for the township, the prosperity of land development and increase in property value, I also understand the extremely high costs that storm damage and erosion causes which can decimate communities as I have seen in New Jersey along the coast.
It may not be noticeable for people who visit the state’s beach areas now, but as a long time resident I have seen around 80% of the community changed out due to inability to afford the cost of repair or adjustments (not covered by insurance) needed to be made to houses in order to be covered by insurance. It is sad, as many of the community members were retired or elderly, and seemingly very similar to Oak Island’s population.
Has it not been clear to the Environmental Advisory Committee that 100% clearance of lots at an incredible rate or, as stated in the municipal documents, one or two “trees” replanted per completely cleared and mostly paved (not permeable) causes a very large increase in storm water runoff which, in turn, increases the rate of erosion?
I am extremely confused by the amount of people on the committee and do not see the extremely obvious need for reform in the “land use” and “vegetation” sections, as well as more strict enforcement and fines (a $500 fine slap on the wrist). The lack of foresight from the township, the committee and developers is more than concerning.
Other towns have put restrictions in place to preserve their island, like keeping a percentage of the land that is built on natural, meaning whether the land is occupied or being developed, that native/natural trees and bushes, etc. which are already rooted and established must be left alone instead of a builder completely clearing the land and then planting one or two palm trees, which does nothing for the stability of the land.
Why do people move down here and vote/want it to be like the place they just escaped from, an overdeveloped, congested, disrespected, unaffordable beach town?