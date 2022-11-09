We want to say a big “Thank You” to Chris Schnell and all the wonderful people on the Southport Wooden Boat Show (SWBS) committee and volunteers for all their tireless, wonderful work in putting together what has to be the best SWBS ever.
So many beautiful boats, both in water and street-side, plus all the wonderful vendors … just awesome. Just guessing, I’d say the number of people attending had to equal or surpass the Fourth of July crowds.
When Robert and I, along with Bert Felton, started this little adventure 13 years ago we never dreamed (but hoped) it would turn into something this wonderful to celebrate the history and impact boats have had on our quaint fishing village.
After an unintentional three-year delay due to various uncontrollable factors, this year’s show more than made up for it! The committee and all the wonderful sponsors did a tremendous job bringing the SWBS back to life for 2022.
Our fondest wish is for this wonderful event to continue for many, many years.
It could not happen except for the involvement of all the local citizens that choose to become involved with their local activities.
Volunteers are always welcome to join at the boat show’s website (www.southportwoodenboatshow.com). Once again, many thanks to all who helped put on this year’s wonderful event.