The article in the August 23 State Port Pilot, “Group wants historic park restored,” was of particular interest to me as a board member and president of Downtown Southport Inc. (DSI). The paragraph “Franklin Square Park is the site of concerts and a summer market on Wednesdays. The foot traffic has taken its toll,” concerned me since DSI co-sponsors the Concerts in the Park, as well as the Southport Summer Market.
DSI is very appreciative of the city allowing us to use Franklin Square Park for our events. To show our appreciation, DSI has contributed $11,500 to the Dept of Parks/Rec since 2013. DSI also budgeted $5,000 to be used by the Dept of Parks/Rec for the maintenance and upkeep of Franklin Square Park in 2023. DSI is very interested in the preservation of Franklin Square Park and has been for some time now.
I met with Jeanne Potter, member of the Friends of Franklin, and we seem to be on the same page regarding the need for an arborist to undertake a study to develop a plan for the restoration and maintenance of the park and its landscaping.
I also understand that Scott Len, Southport Forestry Committee, and Justin Bennett, NCFS Forester met on August 16 and spent several hours assessing the trees in Franklin Square Park. This report can be obtained from Heather Hemphill, Director of Parks/Rec. One of the summary points from the report is, “There are no alarm bells going off. The state of the trees is more a function of their age than any contemporary impact from events.”