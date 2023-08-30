To the Editor:

The article in the August 23 State Port Pilot, “Group wants historic park restored,” was of particular interest to me as a board member and president of Downtown Southport Inc. (DSI). The paragraph “Franklin Square Park is the site of concerts and a summer market on Wednesdays. The foot traffic has taken its toll,” concerned me since DSI co-sponsors the Concerts in the Park, as well as the Southport Summer Market.