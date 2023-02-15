To the Editor:

A wide swath of our Brunswick coast is threatened by seemingly out-of-control plans for real estate development. Even those towns for which development plans are not, thus far, on the table could be woefully affected by what’s happening nearby. “No High-Density Southport” is a key effort to oppose over-development in our most historic town. And we need more like it. But, as important as this response is, we also need an overall plan and a broader approach.

