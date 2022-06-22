To the Editor:
As reported in The Pilot’s June 15 edition, I was given the opportunity to make public comments at the June 9 city aldermen’s meeting. The primary item on the agenda was the vote to adopt the proposed 2023 $30-million budget, which they did with a 4-2 vote.
My concern was the lack of funds in the budget for the preservation and proper maintenance of the two city-owned cemeteries, the historic Smithville Burying Grounds and Northwood Cemetery. The original draft budget recommendation presented to the aldermen included no line item funding for the cemeteries - zero. That was hastily amended, only a day or so before the meeting, to show a line item amount of $1,200. That’s only one thousand, two hundred dollars for whatever the administration comes up with as a plan for upkeep and perpetuity for two cemeteries for the entire year.
The mayor and city manager both emphasized that monies to cover maintenance of the cemeteries was adequately included in the Building and Grounds appropriations. The mayor gave a shout-out to The Pilot’s weekly “Time and Tide” column as his source for citing that 30 years ago the city first included a building and grounds line item in the budget and that part of that would go toward cemetery maintenance. He further stated that what we are doing now is faithfully carrying on that process.
Many things have changed in this city over the last 30 years including the deterioration of, especially, the Old Burying Grounds. Virtually no city money has been spent to preserve that 250+ year old cemetery except minor mowing and weed whacking maintenance - for 30 years. Any repairs to tombstones and other structures have been mostly carried out and paid for by volunteers in the Southport Historical Society, not the city.
Mayor Hatem has said on several occasions, either in print or recorded, how important historical preservation is in his administration. As far as the cemetery goes, that does not ring true. We are allowing an injustice to be done toward the deceased in both cemeteries when we as citizens do not insist on better attention to their final resting places.
I have heard, “Well, the families are actually responsible for maintaining their lots.” Most of the plots in the burying ground have had no families to take care of them for a hundred years or more. That cemetery is a large part of Southport’s history and is desperate for preservation, not just grounds maintenance.
If for no other reason, we should consider the appearance and condition of the Burying Grounds as a reflection on the city as related to tourism. A large number of visitors walk through that cemetery on a weekly basis.
Go take a look for yourself and try to see it through a visitor’s eyes. Better yet, see it through your eyes as a local citizen who pays city taxes (which are going up, by the way) and determine whether or not it’s being properly preserved.
It’s time for a change in attitudes about the cemeteries.
Pat Kirkman
Southport