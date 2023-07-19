To the Editor:
Trust should be based on true facts. I agree with Pat Kirkman and I thank her for correcting me and the public record in such a civil manner.
The proposed sale of 441 acres of land for $441,000 by Southport, not even 5% of a single year’s operating budget, seems like a terrible business and political decision to me, one that will be deeply regretted years from now. That the proposed recipient of this board’s largesse is a state entity with an appraisal in hand changes nothing.
As was wisely noted in an editorial a few months ago, “The land currently lies within the restrictive blast zone of Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, the nation’s largest ammunitions depot, but years from now there is no guarantee the depot will remain a government operation.” Precisely.
The notion that Southport is better served by letting a state entity control the destiny of this tract if Sunny Point falls into the hands of “a developer or an industry” shows a disturbing lack of trust in the wisdom and integrity of future citizens and an equally disturbing trust in the gullibility of present citizens.
The only way for Southport to control the destiny of this tract is to continue as its owner. Again, it was wisely noted in the editorial, “One thing is for certain in our ever-changing world today and that is we never know what the future holds.” Precisely.
Since present citizens do not and cannot know what the future holds for this tract, I suggest it is wiser to preserve the options of those future citizens who will be here when a decision is required. Until then, under the watchful eyes of its present citizens, Southport can keep this tract “in conservation” as well as any state entity.
This board has a disturbing tendency to do what it wants because it can. We have seen that with Short Street, will soon see it with Conditional Zoning and may see it with the sale of 441 acres for a mere bagatelle.
Pat concludes her kind letter, “As of July 2023, we are still the owners.” Will her statement be true when the next election rolls around?
This board’s decisions on Short Street and Conditional Zoning can be reversed by the next board. But nothing is more permanent than the sale of real estate by a municipality. I think all can agree that this is a “true fact.”
Thomas J. Shaughnessy
Southport
