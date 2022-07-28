I usually try to be as eloquent as possible when submitting to The Pilot but this Carr Insurance building has got me too fired up. Plain and simple, this is nuts.
Since moving here five years ago, I can’t even count the number of times I’ve been shocked by what is allowed to be built here. And now our quaint downtown area is about to be ruined by this concrete megastructure? What angers me more is that the owners are locals who have served this community for a long time through their insurance company.
What now? They see a cash cow opportunity and care nothing for our community? Why doesn’t the building design have one ounce of architectural charm? Where are the trees and welcoming facades? Where is the respect for nearby homeowners who will sit and watch people park more cars in front of their homes or even in their driveways? Will the restaurant offer live music? What about the noise? It goes on and on.
Until Southport takes a firm hold on its zoning ordinances, including requiring run-down places to clean up their properties, we will continue to see people take advantage.
One can only hope that the owners go back to the drawing board and create something that works with Southport in mind, not just their wallets. We’re better than this.