WINTERVILLE — The South Brunswick baseball team advanced to the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state championship series by beating South Central 8-1 in seven innings May 26.
The victory in Game 2 of the East Regional won South’s first regional baseball title since 1988. The Cougars will play South Rowan for the state title June 3-4 in a best-of-three series. The Raiders are 28-5 and the No. 1 seed from the West Region.
The Cougars’ celebration was restrained.
“We talked right there,” South coach Mike Anderson told his coaches before the final out, “ ‘Let’s see how they’re going to react to this.’ They’re excited, but our three words are ‘not done yet.’ That’s what they’re sticking to. They really want to have a celebration come next week.
“They’re excited to win this and it’s a long time coming and they worked very hard to get it. And no matter what happens next week, the season that they’ve had is just amazing, just simply amazing. But these guys, they want more.”
South is 24-3 and Anderson said the team is capable of producing runs either by hitting doubles and home runs or by walks, steals and bunts.
Against the Falcons, South stole three of four bases. It scored its second run on a bunt.
South senior Aubrey Smith pitched all seven innings, giving up six hits, hitting one and walking none. He struck out seven in throwing 108 pitches. He is 11-1 with a 1.77 ERA. Cameron Burgess, winner of Game 1, is 7-0 with a 0.97 ERA.
NCHSAA 3A state baseball championship
Ting Stadium, Holly Springs
•Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday, South Brunswick vs. South Rowan.
•Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday, South Rowan vs. South Brunswick.
If necessary
•Game 3: 5 p.m. Saturday, South Brunswick vs. South Rowan.