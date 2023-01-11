BSL lakes

Boiling Spring Lakes is advertising for construction bids to rebuild dams destroyed in 2018 that emptied the city's large lakes.

Nearly four and a half years after Hurricane Florence ravaged four city-owned dams, Boiling Spring Lakes will advertise for reconstruction bids on Wednesday, Jan. 11, City Manager Gordon Hargrove said during the Jan. 3 Board of Commissioners meeting.

“Our engineering consultant will also put (the advertisement) on a nationwide webpage, although we do have some prequalified contractors for that,” Hargrove said.