Nearly four and a half years after Hurricane Florence ravaged four city-owned dams, Boiling Spring Lakes will advertise for reconstruction bids on Wednesday, Jan. 11, City Manager Gordon Hargrove said during the Jan. 3 Board of Commissioners meeting.
“Our engineering consultant will also put (the advertisement) on a nationwide webpage, although we do have some prequalified contractors for that,” Hargrove said.
A mandatory pre-bid meeting is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20, at 2 p.m. at City Hall and Hargrove said all bids are expected to be received by 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. Successful bids will be brought to the Board of Commissioners for approval.
“Once that happens, we’ll all don hardhats, grab a shovel and start turning some turf and start building some dams,” said Hargrove.
The projected start time to reconstruct Sanford, North Lake, Pine Lake and Upper Lake dams will be in March. The $56.8-million project, which includes a $5-million general obligation bond that was approved by voters in November, is expected to end in March 2026 with water impoundment to follow.
The city website states, “Until bids are received and the Board of Commissioners award a contract, taking into consideration the alternatives and associated costs, an accurate projection of construction will not be known.”
Separately, the city’s contractor, Shamrock, is working at four sites to complete the $2.2-million restoration project, which is part of the Hurricane Florence Environmental Watershed Project. The estimated completion date for that project is sometime in April and includes debris removal, bank stabilization, stream restoration and pond berm stabilization across eight sites.
Fire Rescue and police stations
The board approved a resolution to waive permit fees for the BSL Fire Rescue Department. The new fire station is being built on Highway 87 between Dollar General and Pepperoni Grill. The city purchased an existing 2,617-square-foot, one-story former bank/office building on a 1.66-acre commercial property with the intention of renovating it and adding approximately 2,000-2,500 square feet to accommodate the police department. The building is at 3020 George II Highway and Samet Construction is the contractor. Construction of the new police station is on schedule, Hargrove said, and is expected to be completed in March.
“The city does not charge itself for permit fees for any city-owned projects and would like to extend the same courtesy to the Boiling Spring Lakes Volunteer Fire Rescue Department,” the staff report states. “The city would not receive the revenue from the ermit, totaling approximately $18,000, from the Fire Department.”
Chief Theresa Tickle said the department responded to 54 fire calls and 54 EMS calls in December.
Parks and Recreation
The board approved a resolution to approve the Senior Sunshine Fund policy and procedures for the Parks and Recreation Department.
The staff report states, “The City of BSL Parks and Recreation Department (BSLPRD) recognizes there are seniors participating in our program who may experience certain hardships and are unable to financially afford participating in a BSLPRD program or activity or may be unable to pay their utility bill. Additionally, the department staff is aware that using budgeted funds for the purpose of sending flowers or a card during a loss or illness is not appropriate, yet it is an important way we need to stay supportive and connected to our aging population.”
The Senior Sunshine Fund Policy will have no impact on the expense side of the department’s budget: BSLPRD hosts fundraising events throughout the year and deposits their proceeds into the the department’s donations account for use by the Senior Sunshine Fund. The department welcomes private donations as well to for use specifically by the Senior Sunshine Fund.
No tax revenue will be used to support the program, and the program will only accept applications if monies are available.
Appointments
Carrie Moffett to the planning board for a two-year term ending Feb. 2, 2025.
Brenda Hogan was reappointed to the Special Events Committee for a three-year term ending Jan. 7, 2026.
Shellie Teubner was appointed to the Community Appearance Commission for an initial two-year term ending Dec. 6, 2024.
Commissioner David Mammay was appointed to be the liaison to the planning board.
Staci Wood was appointed the Parks and Recreation Board for an unexpired term ending June 30, 2023.
Briefs
• All city buildings will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
• The reformed Community Appearance Commission will meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at city hall.
• The Planning Board will meet for a workshop regarding the City Center Master Plan starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at city hall.
• The next regular Board of Commissioners meeting is planned for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at city hall.
• The first quarterly citizens forum for 2023 will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at city hall.