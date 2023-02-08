In a split vote by aldermen, two members have been added to the now expanded Southport ABC Board.
During a joint meeting last November, members of the Southport ABC Board accused the city’s board of aldermen of playing politics following a months-long series of back-and-forth questions, a delayed board appointment, accusations of ageism and rants on social media.
In August 2022, Southport aldermen submitted and received approval from the state to expand the ABC board from three to five members, which drew ire from the current members who openly questioned the need for an expansion.
Chairman William Davis, whose reappointment was delayed multiple times last summer, called the move for an expansion of the board “unnecessary and frankly insulting” during the Nov. 3 joint meeting.
In January, a vote by the aldermen on who would fill the two new open spots on the ABC board didn’t do anything to repair the strained relationship: In a 4-2 vote, the aldermen appointed James Poppe and Adam Steadman and reappointed Zach Zuehlke to the board, bucking the recommendation that was read by Mayor Joe Pat Hatem.
Board liaison Hatem said seven candidates interviewed for the three spots, and that the recommended choices were Steadman, Zuehlke and Ryan Morgan.
“This has been a high functioning ABC board,” Hatem told the aldermen. “If you look at what they’ve done, through a pandemic: they built a building and came in under budget; in December, they had over half a million dollars in sales; they put in new policies and procedures over the past few months that are making a difference, as well. It’s a great board, and our ABC store is one of the most efficient and highly functioning parts of our city.
“I’m very proud of them.”
Alderman Rich Alt, whose social media posts related to the ABC board were called “disinformation” during the joint meeting, immediately asked the mayor to which policies and procedures he was referring, adding that employees have told him they haven’t noticed any such changes.
“These policies and procedures were printed and given out,” said Hatem. “They said they met with all of the employees.”
Once Hatem opened up the floor for discussion, Alt made the motion to appoint Poppe, Steadman and Zuehlke, veering away from the ABC board’s recommendation.
“This has been a 10-month saga,” Alt said. “We need to bring some business, professionalism, into this whole thing.”
Alderman Robert Carroll, who faced accusations last year of making ageist remarks when he suggested voting younger members onto the board, seconded Alt’s motion. Carroll admitted knowing Poppe when he nominated him to replace Davis last July, and again supported his placement on the board during the aldermen’s Jan. 12 meeting.
Carroll, along with newly elected Alderman Lowe Davis, last year admitted to knowing little about how the ABC board operates and what its functions are. Renee Metz, assistant general counsel with the state’s ABC Commission, spoke to both boards during the November joint meeting regarding an investigation into alleged “inappropriate business practices.” None were found, Metz said, and the aldermen were told their function is more a parental role that is “not too hands-on.”
Carroll apologized at the Jan. 12 aldermen meeting for his part in the 2022 showdown. Davis, who submitted his initial letter for reappointment last March, was reappointed to the ABC board by aldermen on Nov. 10.
“Back in May, I asked that we hold off on the reappointment of (William) Davis really because I needed time to learn the ‘ABCs,’ and get a better understanding of what I was appointing to,” said Carroll. “I didn’t fully understand the roles of the ABC board. I agree that this board is doing a good job. We are making money and that’s exciting. I would agree that Mr. Poppe is a great candidate for the board. I will support him. We had an opportunity to review the applications and feel his experience I think is going to be very valuable.”
In November, William Davis said his reappointment, and the ABC board, were used as political pawns.
“I think it was wrong,” Mr. Davis told aldermen at the November meeting. “I think when some people come in with an agenda, and they try to push that agenda to get who they want on the board, it’s in their hands. They put out the wrong information and it spreads like wildfire. We have a good board. If (aldermen) had come to the (ABC board) meetings they would know that, but they don’t come to the meetings.”
Aldermen Karen Mosteller and John Allen voted against Alt’s motion, and Aldermen Tom Lombardi may have been on the fence as he raised and then lowered his hand when asked by Mayor Hatem for a vote, before eventually saying he supported the motion.
“Yeah, I’ll vote in favor,” Lombardi said. “I’m a little confused.”
Had Lombardi joined Allen and Mosteller, the mayor would’ve had to cast a tie-breaking vote.
“In the city’s 2022-23 budget, the estimated revenue to be received from the ABC store for both the general fund and the police department equals almost $550,000,” Mosteller said. “This revenue is the equivalent of another 5 cents in property tax rate. The continued growth rate is a measure of the success of the current board’s leadership. I just want to say that I support the recommendations of the board.
“I just want to clarify that this slate that we’re voting on is not the slate that was recommended by the ABC board.”
The next ABC board meeting is planned for 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the Indian Trail Meeting Hall.